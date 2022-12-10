Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,868,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 203,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 913,710 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XHB opened at $61.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $86.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

