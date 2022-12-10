Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $35,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Insider Activity

IDXX stock opened at $420.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

