Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

