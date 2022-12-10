Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.27% of D.R. Horton worth $60,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.