Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

