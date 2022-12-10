Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 6,976 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chart Industries were worth $61,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 401,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $117.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.43.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

