Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 270 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,112,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.