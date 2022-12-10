Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,000 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 913,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,093.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,816,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,734,000 after purchasing an additional 106,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $25.35 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

