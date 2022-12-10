Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $312.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $204.11 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

