236 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $144.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

