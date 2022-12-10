Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

