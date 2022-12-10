Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,750 shares of company stock valued at $40,057,093. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

