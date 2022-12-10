Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 98,974 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $57,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 96.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Ingevity by 49.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingevity Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.