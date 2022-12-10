Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Express were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $153.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.26.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

