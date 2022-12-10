Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CME Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $178.83 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.