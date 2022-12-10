Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,192,939 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,355,199 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $682,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $94.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

