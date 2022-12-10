Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 343,661 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,843,717 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 343,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in GSK were worth $646,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

