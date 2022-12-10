Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.32% of Generac worth $714,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Generac by 181.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average is $193.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $377.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

