Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,158,351 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 339.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.35% of Eaton worth $678,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.98. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

