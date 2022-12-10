Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $501,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $320.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day moving average of $233.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.37.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

