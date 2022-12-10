Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Makes New Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 11.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $71.58 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

