Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys New Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

