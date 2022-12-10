Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 148,251 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.50% of Acadia Healthcare worth $706,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.