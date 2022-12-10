Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,450 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 49.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %

GPI opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $205.99.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,925 shares of company stock worth $8,920,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.