Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,920,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 728,269 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.25% of Rayonier worth $669,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 300.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 148.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth $64,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

