Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,231,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.03% of Welltower worth $760,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,385,000 after purchasing an additional 484,591 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Welltower by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,033,000 after purchasing an additional 568,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE WELL opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
