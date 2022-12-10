Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $760.41 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.40% of Equifax worth $760,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Equifax by 1,169.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 803.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 449,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $197.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

