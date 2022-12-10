Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.30-$12.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $12.30-12.60 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $309.47 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $233,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cooper Companies

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.60.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

