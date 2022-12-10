MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,980,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726,700 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $763,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 69.2% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 112.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $280.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

