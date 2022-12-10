Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 686,870 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.19% of Block worth $780,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,842 shares of company stock worth $24,966,863. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.68.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $64.60 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $189.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.