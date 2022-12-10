Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73,905 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $771,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $180.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average of $159.37. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.58.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.