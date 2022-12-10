Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $795.08 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,175,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 577,548 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $795,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -98.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

