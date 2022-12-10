Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,929,672 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,245,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,929,672 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.71% of NiSource worth $803,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.