CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,119,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,990,345 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $818,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

