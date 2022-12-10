Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,280,066 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $844,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 48.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,431,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 790,179 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($19.79) to €10.90 ($11.47) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($40.00) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.2 %

PHG opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

