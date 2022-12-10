Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.68% of Sanofi worth $862,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.4 %

Sanofi Profile

Shares of SNY opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.