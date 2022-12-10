Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 547,024 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,443,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547,024 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.63% of Sealed Air worth $891,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.