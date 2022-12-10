Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Repligen worth $898,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.7% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $163.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.21. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $274.09. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

