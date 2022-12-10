Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,782,953 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,681,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,782,953 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.85% of TC Energy worth $967,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,739,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,128,000 after acquiring an additional 418,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

