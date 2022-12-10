Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,907,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,901,783 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $971,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

