Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 839,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,624 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $59,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after purchasing an additional 421,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

