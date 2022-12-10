Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,841,164 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,041,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.75% of Ceridian HCM worth $990,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 56.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 477.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,010. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

