Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 440,770 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,000,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LVS opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

