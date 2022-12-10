Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 13.37% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $1,022,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WAL opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

