Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.83% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,020,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $231.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

