Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,648,088 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648,088 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $55,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $21.38 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.