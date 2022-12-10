Prudential Financial Inc. Has $54.96 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 235.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922,302 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of International Paper worth $54,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Paper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after acquiring an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in International Paper by 35.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.08 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,623,858 shares of company stock worth $167,594,928. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

