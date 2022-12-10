American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,347 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $56,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,766 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AMH stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
