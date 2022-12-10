CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $61,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 648.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 40,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

