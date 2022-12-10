Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,408 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $54,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

FIS stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.